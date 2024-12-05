Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

How to attract bees to your garden

Amy Adams, Lawn Love | Last updated Dec 05, 2024 1:46pm0
Different species of bees have different tongue shapes, and they extract nectar and pollen in their own ways.

Turn your landscape into a hive of buzzing busybodies with our advice on how to attract bees to your garden. In return, you'll get more flowers, fruits, and veggies on your plants – with the added bonus of doing your part to save some of Earth's most important pollinators.

6 tips to attract bees to your garden

When bees bumble around, the main thing they're looking for is food: pollen and nectar, which they get from flowers. They also need water and shelter to live. Provide these bee-ssentials, and you should see an increase in your garden's pollinator population in days.

1. Choose bee-friendl...

 

