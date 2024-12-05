Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

How to care for rose bushes in December

Frank Brines, Master Rosarian | Last updated Dec 05, 2024 1:46pm0
Share

Gardeners have increasingly been experiencing diseases and critters never before seen in our region. Many are caused by invasive pests hitching rides on planes and ships from faraway regions, often with disastrous results. The changing weather patterns are also contributing to this problem.

The Asian Chilli thrip was fostered by unseasonably high fall temperatures – a consequence of our changing climate. This was a problem in my garden which I was only able to minimally control due to an injury.

The Asian Chilli Thrips is spreading rapidly in the Southwest and is becoming a global threat. It i...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 12/05/2024 22:40