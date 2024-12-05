How to care for rose bushes in December

Gardeners have increasingly been experiencing diseases and critters never before seen in our region. Many are caused by invasive pests hitching rides on planes and ships from faraway regions, often with disastrous results. The changing weather patterns are also contributing to this problem.

The Asian Chilli thrip was fostered by unseasonably high fall temperatures – a consequence of our changing climate. This was a problem in my garden which I was only able to minimally control due to an injury.

The Asian Chilli Thrips is spreading rapidly in the Southwest and is becoming a global threat. It i...