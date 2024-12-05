It's the 'ship-shipping-est time of the year;' don't pack a pest!

It's the "ship-shipping-est time of the year!" And you want to make sure you're not sending someone you love something nobody wants – a harmful pest.

The holiday season is back. It's the time when many of us are personally mailing and shipping packages and gifts to faraway family and friends. Or maybe even traveling to deliver presents and bring back home gifts in return.

Just remember – don't pack a pest!

It can happen. The gifts you send or receive could be carrying hitchhiking pests or plant diseases that could potentially damage the county's $1.66 billion agricultural industry and our loca...