LAFCO board updated on healthcare district reviews

The Nov. 4 meeting of San Diego County’s Local Agency Formation Commission included an update on the municipal service reviews for the county’s four healthcare districts.

The update was a non-voting item. LAFCO consultant Adam Wilson gave the presentation.

The last municipal service review and sphere of influence update for the Fallbrook, Grossmont, Palomar, and Tri-City healthcare districts was approved by the LAFCO board in May 2015, and that approval also designated special study areas for possible future action.

The Fallbrook Regional Health District, which was originally the Fallbrook Hos...