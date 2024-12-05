Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

New report finds 140 California hospitals still not complying with the Hospital Price Transparency Rule

WASHINGTON – PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) released Nov. 20 its seventh Semi-Annual Hospital Price Transparency report, which examines 2,000 hospitals’ compliance with the Hospital Price Transparency Rule.

The new report revealed that just 21% of hospitals in California are fully complying with the federal rule, which took effect nearly four years ago.

Despite recent polling revealing that 98% of Americans support healthcare price transparency, this new report found compliance in California to be down from 32% compliance among hospitals in the last report, released in February.

