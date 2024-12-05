Organic carrots linked to E. coli outbreak

County Public Health officials are asking people to throw away organic carrots tied to a nationwide E. coli outbreak. The implicated carrots are organic, whole bagged carrots and baby carrots sold under multiple brands by Grimmway Farms.

One person in San Diego who consumed the carrots became ill from the same strain of Shiga Toxin producing E. Coli (STEC) that is part of a multi-state outbreak. Thirty-nine people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli have been reported from 18 states. Fifteen people have been hospitalized, and one person has died.

E. coli can cause severe stomach cramp...