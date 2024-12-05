Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

The Farm Sanctuary Movement: A Growing Vision of Compassion

Savannah Ray Reynolds, Village News Intern | Last updated Dec 05, 2024 1:32pm0
Share
Village News/Courtesy photos count

Gene Baur, founder of Farm Sanctuary, is pictured with Saffron the bull. Saffron was rescued from a dairy farm at two days old, where he would have been raised for beef or veal. Screenshot from "Meet the Animals at Farm Sanctuary LA with Gene Baur" YouTube video, 2024.

count

Farm sanctuaries are reshaping how people view and interact with farmed animals, emerging as places that offer safety, care, and advocacy for those animals rescued from industrial farms.

Originally established as safe havens for animals in need, sanctuaries like Farm Sanctuary have grown into beacons of compassion, challenging traditional perspectives and advancing humane treatment. Through rescue and rehabilitation, these sanctuaries provide animals with safe, dignified lives while educating the public on the importance of compassion and ethical care for all creatures.

Industrial farming prac...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 12/05/2024 23:24