Be like Santa, double-check your receipts

Break out your wallets and purses – but protect them too – the holiday shopping season is back!

The holiday season is the perfect time to remind everyone to remember to always, always double-check your receipts to make sure you're not accidentally overcharged by faulty cash registers and price scanners.

The holidays are definitely the shop-shopping-est time of the year. And even though online buying has gotten huge, most of us are still heading off to our local stores to buy stuff.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau's E-Commerce Second Quarter 2024 report, online sales made up 15.2% of all re...