CWA approves weighted vote allocation for 2025

The San Diego County Water Authority has approved the weighted vote for 2025 SDCWA meetings.

The weighted vote for 2025 was approved by the CWA board Nov. 21. The completion of the detachment of the Rainbow Municipal District from the CWA also resulted in a revision of the weighted vote allocation for the Nov. 21 meeting as well as for any special meetings called in December 2024.

The Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton’s weighted vote, which had been 0.077%, was 0.080% for the Nov. 21 meeting and will be 0.077% for calendar year 2025. The Yuima Municipal Water District had a weighted vote of 0.5...