Ex-Tri-City Medical Center Executive Sentenced for Burglary, Attempted Sexual Assault

The San Diego Union Tribune reported that aA former Tri-City Medical Center operating room director was sentenced Monday to four years in state prison after being convicted of burglary and attempting to drug and sexually assault a staff member at her Oceanside apartment.

Gary Johnson, 63, was found guilty in August by a Vista Superior Court jury of residential burglary and attempted sexual assault of an unconscious person. Judge Kelly Mok, who delivered the sentence, called the case “shocking and extremely serious” and ordered Johnson to register as a sex offender.

The incident occurred on Apr...