FPUD amends procurement policy to element specific position delegation

The Fallbrook Public Utility District procurement policy allows the FPUD general manager to delegate certain tasks. FPUD’s procurement policy had specified which positions could be authorized as the designee, but the specific positions were eliminated by an Oct. 28 board action.

The 5-0 vote revises the section of FPUD’s Administrative Code relating to definitions for procurement actions. FPUD’s Administrative Code allows the FPUD general manager to delegate tasks, so specific positions are redundant as well as possibly obsolete. The elimination of specific positions also eliminates the need t...