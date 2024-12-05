Interim fire protection guidelines for BESS Facilities now available

SAN DIEGO – County Fire has developed a proposed plan for addressing the fire and life safety of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) projects within the San Diego County Fire Protection District.

The Interim Fire Protection Guidelines for BESS Facilities are now available on County Fire’s Engage Website, https://engage.sandiegocounty.gov/bess-bestpracticestudy.

If directed by the Board of Supervisors, these new fire mitigation, detection, and safety standards by County Fire will serve as interim standards until the adoption of an updated Consolidated Fire Code in 2026.

The Board of Superviso...