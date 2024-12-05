Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Local legends in the making: Go Scarlet's first music video celebrates women in music

Savannah Ray Reynolds, Village News Intern | Last updated Dec 05, 2024 1:56pm0
Share
Village News/Savannah Ray Reynolds photos count

Go Scarlet band members, from left, Heather Moonflower, Tamara Monasterio, Toshiko Barrett, and Arlina Hoeschen, are seen behind the scenes at their music video shoot at Fallbrook School of the Arts.

count

Two years ago, a spark of inspiration ignited in a garage, where a group of friends came together to form what would become Go Scarlet, an all-female rock band with a vision to break barriers and empower women in music.

Starting out as a cover band, they faced the typical growing pains of any fledgling group: finding their sound, balancing life's demands, and navigating lineup changes. But through determination and a shared passion for music, they evolved into a tight-knit group of talented musicians ready to make their mark.

For Go Scarlet, being an all-girl band is more than just a novelty –...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 12/06/2024 00:11