Property taxes due Dec. 10

Record breaking $9+ billion billed this year

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister is reminding San Diego property owners that they have less than a week to pay the first installment of their property taxes, before they are delinquent, and penalties incur.

Property tax payments are expected to generate $9.08 billion dollars for the region, a new record.

“The deadline to pay the first installment of your property taxes without incurring penalties is days away – Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024!” said McAllister. “The easiest, quickest, and most secure way to pay is online at https://www.sdttc.com/. I encourage every ho...