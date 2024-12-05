Rainbow MWD to elect board officers in December

The president and vice-president of the Rainbow Municipal Water District board will now be elected at December board meetings.

Normally Rainbow’s November and December board meetings are combined, but items related to Rainbow’s detachment from the San Diego County Water Authority and annexation to the Eastern Municipal Water District resulted in a Nov. 19 special meeting which was in addition to the previously scheduled Dec. 10 board meeting.

The Nov. 19 meeting included a 5-0 board vote to amend Rainbow’s Administrative Code section regarding the election of board officers and the appointment...