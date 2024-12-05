Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Silvergate Fallbrook announces a new executive director

Janae Orona is the new executive director of Silvergate Fallbrook. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Silvergate Fallbrook has announced the appointment of Janae Orona as its new executive director at the premier retirement community. Orona steps into this leadership role following the departure of the community's previous director who retired after more than 20 years of dedicated service.

Orona will be charged with upholding Silvergate's commitment to delivering the finest in senior living care and service. She will oversee all community operations, ensure compliance with state regulations, and continue Silvergate's long-standing tradition of excellence.

With an eye on strategic p...

 

