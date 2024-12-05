Silvergate Fallbrook announces a new executive director

FALLBROOK – Silvergate Fallbrook has announced the appointment of Janae Orona as its new executive director at the premier retirement community. Orona steps into this leadership role following the departure of the community's previous director who retired after more than 20 years of dedicated service.

Orona will be charged with upholding Silvergate's commitment to delivering the finest in senior living care and service. She will oversee all community operations, ensure compliance with state regulations, and continue Silvergate's long-standing tradition of excellence.

With an eye on strategic p...