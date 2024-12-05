Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Wellness center to make parking lot improvements

Taking part in the groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 25 are, from left, FRHD Executive Director Rachel Mason; board treasurer Jennifer Jeffries, SitelogIQ Local Government Relations Executive Josh Steeber, and SitelogIQ Sr. Project Manager Greg Olson. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Regional Health District's Community Health & Wellness Center held a Groundbreaking Ceremony, Tuesday, Nov. 25, to kick off a new project which will add solar energy and improvements to the parking lot.

This project represents a major step toward sustainability and accessibility for the community. Highlights include:

• The installation of a shade structure in preparation for future solar panels and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

• Resurfacing the parking lot to create a smooth, graded, and pothole-free area for everyone's convenience.

Construction will be do...

 

