Wellness center to make parking lot improvements

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Regional Health District's Community Health & Wellness Center held a Groundbreaking Ceremony, Tuesday, Nov. 25, to kick off a new project which will add solar energy and improvements to the parking lot.

This project represents a major step toward sustainability and accessibility for the community. Highlights include:

• The installation of a shade structure in preparation for future solar panels and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

• Resurfacing the parking lot to create a smooth, graded, and pothole-free area for everyone's convenience.

Construction will be do...