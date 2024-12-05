Worker of the Week helps with visitation services

Rose Marie Peralta works for Berry-Bell & Hall Mortuary, 333 N. Vine Street, as a part-time Visitation Coordinator. Her duties over the last two years include being the mortuary point of contact, greeting and supporting family members in their time of loss, assisting with funeral preparations such as floral decorations and taking care of the sound system, and providing other services required to ensure the service runs smoothly.

From time to time, she has met with some of her past students and helped them through the transition of losing a loved one. Prior to working for Berry-Bell & Hall, she was employed by the Fallbrook Union High School for 40 years as a para professional in helping and mentoring students with special needs.

She has been a valuable supporter of Fallbrook for over 50 years.

She volunteers her time at Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church as one of their readers/lectors; she also helps set up holiday decorations for all their traditional church holidays.

She is the president of the Women's Ministry and attends two Women's Bible Studies weekly. Outside of the church, she conducts fundraisers for cancer survivors and spends some of her time helping the Fallbrook Food Pantry and The H.O.P.E Foundation.

Her future goals are to do more traveling out of the country and to one day become an author. Her hobbies include designing floral arrangements, cooking, playing all types of card games, and traveling.