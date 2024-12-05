Biden's pardon: A pattern of lies, broken promises and political calculations

I believe President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, for federal crimes, is deeper and more sweeping than what has been reported. Why the pardon two months before he leaves office instead of his last day in office?

And, why pardon him for any possible crimes he may have committed between 2014 and 2024?

Remember when during the process of convicting him, the Justice Department tried to slip a plea deal for Hunter without scrutiny for any crimes that Hunter may have committed but it was found out and there was backlash?

This is more of the same but President Biden certainly has the right to do it. I just think it also shields President Biden from scrutiny as he was certainly involved in the nefarious activities of selling the Biden name and putting America second to the interests of other entities, like Burisma in Ukraine and countries like China.

While they were pointing the finger at Trump for quid pro quo for one phone call that had nothing wrong with it, there was actual quid pro quo to the tune of millions of dollars being funneled through Hunter and Biden. “The big guy” was getting his cut.

Remember when Joe Biden, during a 2018 Council on Foreign Relations event, bragged and recounted how, as Vice President, he pressured the Ukrainian government in 2015 to fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who was allegedly investigating Burisma, of which Hunter sat on the board? Biden said he told Ukrainian officials they would not receive a $1 billion U.S. loan guarantee unless Shokin was removed. Textbook quid pro quo.

It’s widely known that there is far more than what Hunter has presently been convicted of. The pardon had to come early because Hunter Biden’s sentencing was to take place this month in both California and Delaware.

While the Justice Department has conspired with state and federal prosecutors to keep Trump from running for office by bankrupting him, putting him in jail or just tarnishing his name, Biden wants to protect himself from the same.

In pardoning his son, President Biden shields himself from potential accusations related to crimes committed over the past 10 years, for which he is suspected to be involved. These accusations have come from foreign leaders, investigators, and Hunter Biden's former business partners, some of whom have testified under oath during Congressional hearings. Transcripts of conversations have also been condemning.

It obviously raises questions about his integrity but what would you expect from someone who has lied throughout his presidency?

This move represents a glaring 180-degree turn from his repeated vows that he would never intervene in his son's legal matters, and it casts a shadow over his credibility as a leader. But this is just the latest in a string of contradictions and reversals by a president who has made a habit of saying one thing and doing another.

As recently as 2020, he pledged to uphold the rule of law without interference. "I will not pardon my son," he insisted repeatedly, firmly distancing himself from any notion of using presidential power to shield Hunter from prosecution. Biden’s pardon decision came without warning.

Critics argue that Biden’s decision was not based on a genuine belief in justice or fairness but on a calculated political maneuver to protect his family, including himself. Biden's reasoning – that the charges against Hunter were politically motivated (something he knows about) – is hardly convincing. The president’s own statements about his son’s actions, which were once framed as mistakes and part of a broader struggle with addiction, now seem more like an attempt to deflect from the serious corruption concerns surrounding Hunter's business dealings.

But Biden’s record of dishonesty and flip-flopping goes beyond this one controversial pardon. His administration has been marked by a series of misleading statements, from declaring inflation "transitory" to calling the Afghanistan withdrawal a success. His public statements often don’t match reality.

His insistence that the borders aren’t open while criminals and fentanyl cross by the millions, or for instance, promising to restore integrity to the presidency, yet his administration’s handling of Hunter’s legal issues and incessantly going after Trump contradicts that narrative. Biden’s failure to be transparent about his son’s business entanglements, combined with the recent pardon, further tarnishes his reputation.

What makes this case even more disheartening is the stark contrast between Biden’s past policies and his current actions. In the 1990s, Biden was a key architect of the tough-on-crime policies that led to the incarceration of countless individuals for drug and gun offenses similar to those his son is now being pardoned for. Many of those who were locked up under Biden’s crime laws had no political family to lean on. They served their sentences while Hunter Biden, despite his history of criminal behavior, was given a free pass.

The media, for its part, has been quick to excuse Biden's actions, framing the pardon as a personal and empathetic decision rather than a politically motivated maneuver. But this is not just about a father’s love for his son. Joe Biden’s pardoning of Hunter sets a dangerous precedent, signaling that those in positions of power can circumvent justice when it suits their political agenda.

In the end, the real victims of Biden’s pardoning decision are not just those who continue to suffer under the weight of unfair criminal justice policies. It’s the American public, who have been lied to and misled by a president who promised one thing and did another. The hope that Biden would restore honor to the White House now seems like a distant dream.

What remains is the harsh reality of political favoritism and the undermining of justice at the highest levels and the unfair use of “the whole of government” to punish those who are ideologically opposed to the Biden Whitehouse agenda.

Like the DOJ going after parents who speak out at school board meetings to the people praying in front of abortion clinics or his attempt to create a “ministry of truth” while censoring free speech of frontline doctors, professors and scientists during COVID.

But ignorance is bliss and I believe most people don’t even remember all the blatant lies and abuse of power that has gone on, or maybe weren’t aware of it in the first place because of our complicit legacy media.