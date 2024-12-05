Introducing 10 bills as a "Contract to Reform California"

Taking a page from the successful "Contract with America" 30 years ago, today I'm unveiling our Contract to Reform California – a 10-point agenda that offers bold proposals to fix the state's pressing problems.

The Contract with America was a plan advanced by Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and House Republicans in the 1994 midterm election, which promised specific legislation on government reform and gave Republicans control of the House for the first time in 40 years.

In California, Republicans have been in the minority in the Legislature for nearly 30 years – and are in a similar position to offer voters a change in the state.

And the 2024 election shows California voters are hungry for change, but to satisfy that demand, California Republicans must get their act together ASAP and become a real and functioning opposition party. Our first priority must be to unite under a single comprehensive and common-sense reform package to fix the problems causing so many to flee our state.

The Contract to Reform California is a pledge all of our Republican candidates (Governor, State Legislature, local government, etc.) would make to enact specific and detailed legislation to address the biggest problems facing our state. Here are the 10 bold proposals we'd offer:

﻿1. Cost-of-Living Reduction Act: Immediately suspend all state gas and utility taxes and slash regulations and mandates, so we can drive down cost-of-living in California.

﻿﻿2. Taxpayer Protection Act: Amend the state constitution to restore Prop 13's full effect to make it harder to raise taxes – and bar politicians from imposing a Mileage Tax, an Exit Tax, a Savings Tax, or increasing Gas or Car taxes.

﻿﻿3. Balanced Budget Accountability Act: Require a two-thirds vote to approve the budget, eliminate wasteful programs, and cap spending

﻿﻿4. Education Choice and Parental Empowerment Act: Give parents education vouchers worth $13,000 per student if a school fails proficiency standards.

﻿﻿5. Homelessness Reduction Act: Enact bans on camps near schools and in public spaces, require mental health and substance abuse treatment, and impose work requirements on those receiving welfare.

﻿﻿6. End Reckless Release of Criminals Act: Repeal Prop 57's early release of violent criminals and prohibit placement of Sexually Violent Predators in residential neighborhoods

﻿﻿7. California Secure Borders Act: Repeal the Sanctuary State law, end taxpayer-funded handouts to illegal immigrants, and require deployment of national guard to the border.

﻿﻿8. Voter ID and Election Integrity Act: Require voter ID, citizenship verification, accurate voter lists, and timely counting of ballots.

﻿﻿9. Punish Unconstitutional Actions Act: Cut 25% of the pay of the Governor and any state legislators who impose a law or regulation later found to be unconstitutional. At the rate they abuse power and violate our rights, soon these guys will be working for free!

﻿﻿10. Cut the Politicians' Perks Act: Impose a total ban on gifts and lobbying by politicians, force state politicians to comply with all laws they impose on citizens, and eliminate lavish pensions for politicians.

On Dec. 2 – my first day in office after I was sworn into the State Assembly – I introduced all 10 of these reform proposals into law and demanded the Democrats hear them.

Of course, I fully expect Newsom and the Democrats won't even give us a hearing on these ideas – so we must be prepared to take this fight to the ballot box in 2026!

If you agree that Republicans need to offer a bold and comprehensive agenda as we're proposing, then I need your help to advance the Contract to Reform California in three ways:

Educating the public on the Contract to Reform California

Recruiting and endorsing a solid candidate for Governor – and every target seat – in 2026 who will make the Contract a key part of their campaign.

Putting the Contract on the ballot for voter approval in 2026 through citizen initiatives

You can join the campaign and follow for updates at ContractToReformCA.org.

None of this will happen unless you and I join forces with others to make it happen.

Republicans in California can only win if they offer bold solutions. We can't just criticize Democrats – we must offer concrete alternatives to win over the swing voters.

By releasing the Contract to Reform California today, I believe we can engage other Republicans in the coming weeks to unite our team. Please help in that process by sharing this agenda!