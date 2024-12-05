Kicking It with a 'free' device

Through the power of advertising, I contacted our television provider to get our ‘free*’ device. I called to order this unit not really understanding what it was because my only motivation to order it was the one word “free” that kept appearing whenever I tapped the pause button on pre-recorded shows.

A curious customer, I called and the service rep assured me that it was indeed ‘free” for us. Furthermore, once this dandy new device is installed, as I understood the gent with the strong Filipino accent to say, this new device would not only provide a superior, enhanced picture on the Big TV, it could and would work side by side with our satellite dish. Hmm?

A few days later when the box arrived on the front step, my husband found it and immediately opened it.

Not knowing what it was, he asked if I “knew anything about it?” I reiterated what I recalled, “Once in place, it would provide enhanced picture quality and additional programming at no extra charge.”

VJ then declared he would not “Pay another red cent to those thieving buggers.” (I am paraphrasing you understand).

Our discussion prompted another call to the TV Customer Support. To his good luck, he spoke with an American English-speaking person. (Don’t you dare judge me. I have old ears and my wonky hearing does not clearly understand foreign-spoken English).

On the other hand, even I could understand (from the other room) when she explained the device was only good on one TV and that would be the little one since that is where the programs came into the house, unless of course, we wanted an installer to switch the router into the living room blah, blah, blah. But when the ‘free’ device was installed on the Big TV (naturally, for a fee), we’d access programming by clicking on Apps in lieu of the program guide.

I was growing number (pronounced nummer not #) and dumber just overhearing the conversation between my husband and the Rep.

And then everything came crashing down around my ears.

“No,” I said from my office. “I do not want to learn how to use an ‘App’ to find ‘Family Feud.’ Return it. Please. Enough already.”

That is when it dawned on me. I am just over learning new stuff. What I already know will be enough to get me to my final reward.

Because anything that is different from anything I already know isn’t worth learning. Amen.

Note: Just as suspected. The bill for the television device arrived in today’s mail for $10 a month for 12 months about the same time the TV provider got their device back.

Elizabeth can be reached [email protected].