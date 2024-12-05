Update on Sexually Violent Predators

I wanted to share an update on the issue of Sexually Violent Predators (SVPs) being released into San Diego County.

Last week, a judge ruled that Merle Wakefield, a convicted Sexually Violent Predator, will be conditionally "transiently" released. This marks the first time an SVP in San Diego will be designated as transient – a terrible precedent.

Wakefield’s criminal history is horrific. He was convicted of lewd acts with a minor under the age of 14 and rape by force, violence, and fear. His classification as an SVP – a designation reserved for those who have committed the most heinous violent sex crimes and are diagnosed with mental conditions that make them likely to reoffend – speaks to the ongoing threat he poses to public safety.

Wakefield is being housed somewhere in East County and taxpayers will now cover the cost of his 24/7 supervision.

In addition to this ruling, another judge approved the transient release of Alvin Quarles, known as the "Bolder than Most" rapist. His placement hearing is set for Dec. 19. Quarles has a history of heinous crimes against at least a dozen women, further highlighting the risks of releasing predators like him into our communities.

Here are some key points to consider:

• Transient Release Risks: Studies show that transiently released SVPs have a 50% failure rate, often resulting in their return to state hospitals.

• Financial Impact: California taxpayers spend an average of $439,071 per year per released predator, despite the system's repeated failures.

These developments underscore the failure of the state to prioritize public safety. Allowing dangerous predators like Wakefield and Quarles back into society exposes our communities to unnecessary risks and places an undue burden on taxpayers.

I encourage you to stay informed and reach out to your state representatives to demand stronger policies that keep these predators confined and out of our neighborhoods.