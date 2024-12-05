Three Fallbrook boys close out cross country careers at CIF meet

Three Fallbrook High School 12th-grade boys concluded their high school cross country careers at the CIF San Diego Section meet Nov. 16 at Morley Field in San Diego.

Xavier Charland finished 92nd in the Division II boys race; Alex Lugo had the 106th-place time, and Cruz Arroyo was the 118th runner across the finish line.

"The guys that showed up gave me their best effort," said Fallbrook head coach Marco Arias. "Everyone ran to their ability today."

The CIF San Diego Section has a minimum participation requirement for individual sports; an athlete who has not competed in the minimum and has no...