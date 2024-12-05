Warrior girls 11th as team at CIF cross country meet

Fallbrook High School's girls placed 11th among Division II schools at the CIF San Diego Section cross country meet Nov. 16 at Morley Field in San Diego.

Cross country team scores add the positions of a school's first five finishers; the sixth and seventh runners from each team are not scored but can add points to opponents' totals. Fallbrook had 323 points, edging 12th-place Central Union (El Centro) by one point. Bonita Vista had the 10th-place score of 312 points. Sixteen Division II schools had the minimum five runners to obtain a team score.

"I had some higher hopes for today, but when I...