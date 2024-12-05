Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Warrior girls 11th as team at CIF cross country meet

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Dec 05, 2024 1:50pm0
Six Lady Warriors and their coach participate in the CIF San Diego Section cross country meet Nov. 16 at Morley Field in San Diego. Village News/Joe Naiman photo

Fallbrook High School's girls placed 11th among Division II schools at the CIF San Diego Section cross country meet Nov. 16 at Morley Field in San Diego.

Cross country team scores add the positions of a school's first five finishers; the sixth and seventh runners from each team are not scored but can add points to opponents' totals. Fallbrook had 323 points, edging 12th-place Central Union (El Centro) by one point. Bonita Vista had the 10th-place score of 312 points. Sixteen Division II schools had the minimum five runners to obtain a team score.

