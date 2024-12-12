How to have a happy and sustainable holiday season

The gift-giving season is always fun!

But with all the wrapping paper, packages and new stuff, it can be hard on sustainability – that is, finding ways to give and still protect natural resources for years to come. However, the County of San Diego wants you to know there are lots of ways to do it.

You can give "experiences" instead of things. And you can shop close to home to prevent carbon emissions created by driving all over the county.

Sustainability is very important to us, and we know it is to you too. So, here's a longer list of ideas to have a happy, giving, sustainable holiday season....