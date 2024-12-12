Potter celebrates student growth and success with Academic Festival

FALLBROOK – Potter Junior High School recently hosted a lively and exciting Academic Festival to celebrate the hard work and academic growth of its students. Over 560 students – 270 seventh graders and 290 eighth graders – earned an invitation to the event by showing impressive growth on the STAR test.

The STAR test is administered once each trimester to measure students' academic progress. This year, the school saw a remarkable level of achievement, with a significant number of students reaching the growth benchmark. To honor this success, the school organized a fun-filled festival packed wit...