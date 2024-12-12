Rainbow MWD approves final budget amendments for new pump stations

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
The construction of the Rainbow Municipal Water District’s West Lilac, Rancho Amigos, and Dentro De Lomas pump stations has been completed, and a Nov. 19 Rainbow board meeting approved the final change orders and the final budget for the project.
The board voted 5-0 to authorize an additional $1,150,000 of expenses for the project. The budget amendment increases the Fiscal Year 2024-25 portion of the cost from $3,400,000 to $4,550,000.
“This closes out the project,” said Rainbow General Manager Jake Wiley.
The San Diego County Water Authority's Second Aqueduct is just west of Interstate 15. Th...
