Rainbow MWD approves final budget amendments for new pump stations

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Dec 12, 2024 6:51pm0
The construction of the Rainbow Municipal Water District’s West Lilac, Rancho Amigos, and Dentro De Lomas pump stations has been completed, and a Nov. 19 Rainbow board meeting approved the final change orders and the final budget for the project.

The board voted 5-0 to authorize an additional $1,150,000 of expenses for the project. The budget amendment increases the Fiscal Year 2024-25 portion of the cost from $3,400,000 to $4,550,000.

“This closes out the project,” said Rainbow General Manager Jake Wiley.

