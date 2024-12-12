Rainbow Water awarded Top Workplace, recognizes dedicated staff

FALLBROOK – For over 70 years, the Rainbow Municipal Water District has been delivering water to the community with the assistance of their award-winning staff. In recognition of their dedication and collaborative work processes, Rainbow Water has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The accolade is the fourth consecutive year Rainbow Water has earned the honor as an organization recognized for top performance from an anonymous employee survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC.

