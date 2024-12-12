Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Rainbow Water awarded Top Workplace, recognizes dedicated staff

Two of the employees recognized by Rainbow Water are Steve Coffey, System Operations Supervisor for 20 years of service, left, and Chris Heincy, System Operator III for 25 years of service. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – For over 70 years, the Rainbow Municipal Water District has been delivering water to the community with the assistance of their award-winning staff. In recognition of their dedication and collaborative work processes, Rainbow Water has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The accolade is the fourth consecutive year Rainbow Water has earned the honor as an organization recognized for top performance from an anonymous employee survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC.

"Being recognized as a Top Workplace for the fourth y...

 

