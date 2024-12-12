Tom Kennedy joins Rincon Water's Board of Directors

ESCONDIDO – Rincon Water is pleased to welcome veteran water executive Tom Kennedy to the organization’s board of directors, representing Division One and replacing long-serving board member Dr. Gregory Quist.

Director Kennedy recently retired as general manager of the Rainbow Municipal Water District, a role he held for nearly a decade. He was also a member of the San Diego County Water Authority Board of Directors.

“Tom is a wonderful addition to the Board of Directors and brings significant governance experience and water expertise to our organization. We are confident our customers and thi...