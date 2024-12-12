Sullivan Show Choir honors tradition with heartfelt holiday performance

BONSALL – On Tuesday, Dec. 3, the talented Show Choir from Sullivan Middle School, under the direction of Stacy Pecore, delivered a moving holiday-themed performance for the California Retired Teachers Association of Fallbrook.

The event held special significance as it marked the organization's final meeting in Fallbrook before merging with the Oceanside division in January 2025.

The occasion was made even more poignant by the legacy of Bud Roberds, the celebrated Fallbrook High School music teacher who founded the Fallbrook CTA Retired division in 1986. Roberds, who passed away earlier this y...