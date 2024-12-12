Theatre Talk and holiday shows

There is still time to catch a holiday show before Christmas.

The closest one is now playing at The New Village Arts in Carlsbad. This year they are bringing back "Miracle on 34th Street, the Radio Musical." New Village Arts at 2787 State St., Carlsbad, 760-433-3245, www.newvillagearts.org.

Did you get enough tickets for the entire family to catch "The Nutcracker"? City Ballet is performing it Dec. 20 to 23 at the California Center for the Arts at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido; call 760-839-4149 or visit their websites www.artcenter.org, www.cityballet.org or call 858-272-8663.

The Cygne...