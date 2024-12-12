6 Tips on discussing your mental health issues with your friends

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
Do you struggle with your anxieties and have a difficult time in getting your friends and family to be more understanding?
In some cases, your loved ones can give you a hard time regarding your mental health struggles.
As a result, here are six suggestions on how to discuss your anxiety issues and improve mental health awareness with your friends and relatives.
1. Talk to a counselor. The most important thing that you need to do is to talk to a counselor about dealing with your mental health problems and the people you know. Seeking professional help will go a long way in overcoming your curre...
Reader Comments(0)