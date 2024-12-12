Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

6 Tips on discussing your mental health issues with your friends

Stanley Popovich, Special to the Village News | Last updated Dec 12, 2024 7:28pm0
Share

Do you struggle with your anxieties and have a difficult time in getting your friends and family to be more understanding?

In some cases, your loved ones can give you a hard time regarding your mental health struggles.

As a result, here are six suggestions on how to discuss your anxiety issues and improve mental health awareness with your friends and relatives.

1. Talk to a counselor. The most important thing that you need to do is to talk to a counselor about dealing with your mental health problems and the people you know. Seeking professional help will go a long way in overcoming your curre...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 12/12/2024 23:01