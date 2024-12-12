Ananda Sky Yoga cultivates community and expands yoga opportunities

A new yoga studio, Ananda Sky Yoga, has opened its doors in Fallbrook, bringing a sense of community, health, and dedication to selfless service. Rooted in the Sri Dharma Mittra lineage of Karma Yoga, the studio embraces the essence of yoga as a path of transformation and devotion.

Sri Dharma Mittra, the director of the Dharma Yoga Center in NYC and a respected teacher since 1967, has inspired countless students worldwide. Co-owners Kyung Ananda Om and Sky Swisa, both direct students of Sri Dharma Mittra, have channeled their love for yoga and their teacher into creating a space of authentic p...