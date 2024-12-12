County celebrates National Adoption Month with 31 families

The county’s Child and Family Well-Being Department hosted its annual Adoption Day Party Nov. 25, at the Juvenile Courthouse to celebrate National Adoption Month.

Each November dozens of children and their new parents celebrate officially becoming a family. This year 31 families finalized the adoption of 36 children.

One of those families is Raymond and Ricciee Soriano, who adopted three-year-old Parker.

“I couldn’t sleep last night… This overwhelming feeling of oh my god this is really it,” Raymond said.

Tissues and tears, cheers of celebration and moments of embrace throughout the event illu...