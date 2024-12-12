Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FCC proposes fine against Chinese video doorbell manufacturer for providing false information related to U.S. equipment authorization

Last updated Dec 12, 2024 6:39pm0
WASHINGTON – The Federal Communications Commission proposed, Nov. 21, a $734,872 fine against Hong Kong, China-based smart home device manufacturer Eken for apparent violations of FCC rules that require the company to designate an agent located in the United States.

In addition, the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau is continuing its investigation into privacy and data security issues related to Eken and other Chinese equipment manufacturing companies. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel also announced an audit of hundreds of certifications that used the same U.S. designated agent information as Eken.

