Fecal Microbiota Transplantation: The Untold Story of Healing from Within

Editorial note: We will be interviewing Dr. Sabine Hazan next week for a podcast discussing her new book “Let’sTalk Sh!t” and her FMT work and its promise in fighting many chronic diseases, Crohn's, IBS, Alzheimer's, obesity, and even has shown promise with autism.

Dr. Hazan grew up in Morocco, raised by a father who believed education was a woman’s greatest asset and that his daughters should lead. Her journey began with these early lessons, but no one could have predicted that she would one day become a trailblazer in a field as unconventional as the study of human feces. Yes, feces – the wa...