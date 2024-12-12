Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

How educational attainment may impact memory and dementia risk later in life

Last updated Dec 12, 2024 7:27pm0
Share

Newark, N.J. – Historical policies shaping educational attainment have enduring benefits for later life memory and risk of dementia, according to a study led by a Rutgers Health researcher.

The study, published in Epidemiology, compared the differences in years of education based on variations in state schooling mandates with cognitive performance outcomes in residents decades later.

“Policies to increase the quantity or quality of schooling now are likely to have long-term benefits on cognitive outcomes,” said Min Hee Kim, a faculty member in the Center for Health Services Research at the Rut...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 12/12/2024 23:58