New data shows the number of people moving off the streets and into housing has increased

SAN DIEGO – New regional data from the Regional Task Force on Homelessness (RTFH) shows the number of homeless people moving into housing has increased while the number of people falling into homeless has decreased during the last 12 months, RTFH announced Dec 4.

Between October 2023 and September 2024, data shows that on average 10 people found housing for every 14 people who experienced homelessness for the first time. A year ago, over the same period (October 2022 through September 2023) data showed 10 people found housing for every 16 people who experienced homelessness for the first time....