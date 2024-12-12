Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Rainbow MWD approves new tank maintenance contract

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Dec 12, 2024 6:41pm0
A recent Rainbow Municipal Water District board decision to perform future tank maintenance in-house kept open the option of negotiating a potential contract with the current contractor or another qualified firm.

An agreement with USG Water Solutions was reached, and a 5-0 Rainbow board vote Nov. 19 approved the new maintenance contract for the district’s steel tanks.

“We renegotiated the schedule,” said Rainbow General Manager Jake Wiley. “We’re going to extend the contract and include this addendum.”

Rainbow’s board voted 4-0 Aug. 27, with Cari Dale absent, to terminate the contract with USG...

 

