Rainbow Water to host blood drive with San Diego Blood Bank

FALLBROOK – Local residents can help spread holiday cheer and give back to the community at Rainbow Water’s blood drive with the San Diego Blood Bank on Wednesday, Dec. 18. The San Diego Blood Bank will open their mobile blood unit from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Rainbow Water headquarters parking lot located at 3707 Old Highway 395.

The San Diego Blood Bank supplies blood to local patients with traumas, blood disorders, surgeries, accidents, and complications from childbirth; and to help meet the demand they must collect 350 units of blood per day.

To help replenish the local blood supply, Ra...