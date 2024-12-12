A baby changes everything

3 years ago, the news on everyone’s mind was Napoleon and the French army sweeping across Europe. It was 1809 and the fall of the mighty Austrian Empire was imminent.

Nobody seemed to care about the babies being born that year. But they should have taken notice of the babies that included William Gladstone in Liverpool, Alfred Lord Tennyson in Lincolnshire, Oliver Wendell Holmes in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Edgar Allen Poe in Boston, as well as Charles Darwin in England.

And there was another baby born that year in a rugged log cabin in Hardin County, Kentucky. The cabin was owned by an illi...