Celebrating December's Students of the Month

Savannah Ray Reynolds, Village News Intern | Last updated Dec 12, 2024 7:22pm
The December Students of the Month, from left, Adrian Jesus Pena Leon, Brianna Lucchesi, Olivia Searle and Katie Youngreen pose for pictures with their medals. Village News/Savannah Ray Reynolds photo

As the year winds to a close, Fallbrook's December Students of the Month ceremony brought a festive glow to North Coast Church, where holiday decorations and heartfelt gratitude filled the air.

Against this cheerful backdrop, four remarkable students were honored for their achievements, resilience, and contributions to their community: Adrian Jesus Pena Leon, Brianna Lucchesi, and Olivia Searle from Fallbrook Union High School, and Katie Youngren from Oasis High School.

The ceremony highlighted more than academic success – it celebrated the power of compassion, connection, and the impact of ma...

 

