Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

County advances equity in job hiring for formerly incarcerated

Tracy DeFore, County of San Diego Communications Office | Last updated Dec 12, 2024 6:10pm0
Share

A new county ordinance builds on the state’s Fair Chance Act to give people with a criminal past a better chance of gaining jobs in the unincorporated area.

Local officials held a news conference Nov. 12 to announce how the ordinance will affect justice-involved people and their potential employers.

The ordinance ensures justice involved people have a fair chance at employment without being automatically disqualified due to past incarceration.

An employer can still conduct a background check, but now there are rules and guidelines about what they can consider regarding arrests and more.

If an...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 12/13/2024 00:14