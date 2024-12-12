County advances equity in job hiring for formerly incarcerated

A new county ordinance builds on the state’s Fair Chance Act to give people with a criminal past a better chance of gaining jobs in the unincorporated area.

Local officials held a news conference Nov. 12 to announce how the ordinance will affect justice-involved people and their potential employers.

The ordinance ensures justice involved people have a fair chance at employment without being automatically disqualified due to past incarceration.

An employer can still conduct a background check, but now there are rules and guidelines about what they can consider regarding arrests and more.

If an...