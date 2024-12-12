Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

County receives grant to run a program for high-risk DUI offenders

Dec 12, 2024
The probation grant will pay for field operations, including multi-agency efforts to reduce DUI and unlicensed driving, alcohol testing, officer training in Standardized Field Sobriety Testing, distribution of DUI "Be on the Lookout" alerts, and collaborating with courts and prosecutors to establish and enforce probation orders. Village News/Courtesy photo

County Probation received a $642,600 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) for an intensive probation supervision program for high-risk individuals with serious felony and/or multiple driving under the influence (DUI) convictions. The grant program runs through September 2025.

"This funding empowers our team to ensure community safety remains at the forefront of all we do by enhancing our ability to effectively balance support and accountability in the monitoring of and case planning for probation clients who have committed serious and/or multiple DUI offenses," San Diego Co...

 

