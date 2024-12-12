CWA approves redistribution of FPUD land property tax payments

The San Diego County Water Authority collects a share of property tax revenue from property owners within the SDCWA boundary. The Fallbrook Public Utility District was part of the CWA prior to Jan. 1, 2024, but the property tax revenue the CWA received in 2024 included some from landowners in the FPUD area. A Nov. 21 CWA board action approved the reapportionment of property taxes collected after the detachment date.

The property tax will still be collected from FPUD landowners, but the money will now be part of Eastern Municipal Water District revenues. Any property tax revenue the CWA receive...