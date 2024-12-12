Library to reopen Dec. 17

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library is pleased to announce that it will re-open on Tuesday, Dec. 17 after being closed recently to replace the existing roof. The week will be full of fun and exciting events.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the library will host its annual Winter Fest, a Fallbrook library fun event. There will be a photo booth and face painting for all ages from 2:30 to 5 p.m. From 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., see Santa and Mrs. Claus sing Christmas carols. Also enjoy holiday music by the Mountain Dulcimer Club.

The Bottom Shelf bookstore will also re-open starting Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. t...