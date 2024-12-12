Rainbow Water to absorb Met rate increase

Reclassifies PSAWR customers as ag customers

Ratepayers in the Rainbow Municipal Water District will save money with the transition from the San Diego County Water Authority to the Eastern Municipal Water District, even the Rainbow ratepayers who had been receiving the discounted Special Agricultural Water Rate the SDCWA offers.

A 5-0 vote at the Nov. 19 Rainbow board meeting directed Rainbow staff not to implement the planned rate increase based on the increased Metropolitan Water District of Southern California rate, eliminated the SAWR classification in Rainbow’s Administrative Code and reclassified SAWR customers as agricultural cust...