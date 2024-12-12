Sigmon receives NAIFA Quality Award

FALLBROOK – Marc Sigmon, MBA, Agent/CEO, Marc Sigmon Insurance Agency, has earned a 2024 NAIFA Quality Award presented by the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors to association members who demonstrate professional success, quality client service, and strict adherence to NAIFA’s Code of Ethics, including the requirement that NAIFA members always serve the best interests of their clients.

Sigmon has been a loyal NAIFA member since 2019, and this is the first year he has been honored with the award.

“The NAIFA Quality Awards recognize the best of NAIFA’s members, and I congra...