Supervisors approve agreement to repave Rainbow Canyon Road

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Dec 12, 2024 7:6pm0
The City of Temecula will be resurfacing Rainbow Canyon Road, and a Dec. 3 Riverside County Board of Supervisors action approved an agreement between the county and the city which will allow the portion of the road in unincorporated Riverside County to be repaved.

The 5-0 vote approved the cooperative agreement with the City of Temecula. That agreement will add approximately 300 feet of the road south of the city boundary to the rehabilitation the roadway within the City of Temecula will receive.

