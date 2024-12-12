Worker of the Week directs Berry-Bell and Hall

Steve McGargill is one of the managers and funeral directors of Berry-Bell & Hall Fallbrook Mortuary, located at 333 N. Vine St., Fallbrook. With a rich history dating back to 1948, Berry-Bell & Hall Fallbrook Mortuary has been a staple in the Fallbrook community for decades.

Originally founded by Ernest Bell, it was the town's sole mortuary for many years and still is today. However, in 1973, the business was sold to I.F.S. International, transitioning from a family-owned establishment to a corporate entity.

In 1977, Charles Hall, a dedicated employee of the mortuary, took ownership of the company and added his name to the title. But in 1996, Hall made the decision to sell the business to Service Corporation International, once again making it corporate-owned.

It wasn't until 2001 that Berry-Bell & Hall Fallbrook Mortuary returned to its roots as a family-owned business. Today, it continues to serve the Fallbrook community with compassion and professionalism, honoring its long-standing legacy in the area.

For generations, the McGargill family has been dedicated to serving the Fallbrook community and its surrounding areas with exceptional care and compassion. With Steve and Scott McGargill at the helm as managing funeral directors, the family is committed to providing top-notch service for years to come.

Their mission is simple yet profound: to treat every family they serve as if they were their own. They understand the importance of honoring and respecting those who have passed, as well as supporting and caring for those who are left behind.

The McGargill family's ultimate goal is to deliver five-star service to every family they have the privilege of serving, ensuring that their legacy of excellence continues for many years into the future. The hours of operation are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturdays by appointment.